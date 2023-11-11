Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 11, 2023 | 10:57 PM

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Girona 13 11 1 1 31 16 34

Real Madrid 12 9 2 1 23 8 29

Barcelona 12 8 3 1 24 12 27

Atletico Madrid 11 8 1 2 26 11 25

---------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 13 7 3 3 25 17 24

---------------------------------

Real Sociedad 13 6 4 3 23 16 22

---------------------------------

Real Betis 12 5 5 2 16 15 20

Valencia 12 5 3 4 15 13 18

Rayo Vallecano 13 4 6 3 15 17 18

Las Palmas 12 5 2 5 10 11 17

Getafe 12 3 6 3 14 16 15

Osasuna 12 4 1 7 14 20 13

Villarreal 12 3 3 6 17 21 12

Alaves 12 3 3 6 10 16 12

Sevilla 11 2 5 4 17 16 11

Cadiz 12 2 4 6 10 17 10

Mallorca 12 1 6 5 12 18 9

---------------------------------

Celta Vigo 13 1 4 8 14 24 7

Granada 12 1 3 8 17 29 6

Almeria 13 0 3 10 15 35 3

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

