Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after Tuesday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Girona 17 14 2 1 41 20 44

Real Madrid 17 13 3 1 38 11 42

Barcelona 17 10 5 2 31 19 35

Atletico Madrid 16 11 1 4 32 16 34

-----------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 17 9 5 3 33 19 32

-----------------------------------

Real Sociedad 17 8 6 3 29 18 30

-----------------------------------

Real Betis 17 6 9 2 19 17 27

Getafe 17 6 7 4 21 20 25

Las Palmas 17 7 4 6 15 14 25

Valencia 18 6 5 7 19 22 23

Rayo Vallecano 18 4 8 6 16 24 20

Osasuna 17 5 4 8 19 26 19

Alaves 17 4 4 9 14 23 16

Villarreal 17 4 4 9 23 33 16

Mallorca 17 2 9 6 14 20 15

Cadiz 17 2 8 7 14 24 14

Sevilla 16 2 7 7 20 24 13

-----------------------------------

Celta Vigo 17 2 7 8 16 25 13

Granada 17 1 5 11 20 37 8

Almeria 17 0 5 12 17 39 5

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated