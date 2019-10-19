Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 9 6 1 2 23 10 19 Real Madrid 8 5 3 0 16 8 18 Granada 9 5 2 2 16 10 17 Atletico Madrid 8 4 3 1 7 4 15 Real Sociedad 8 4 1 3 13 9 13 Sevilla 8 4 1 3 10 11 13 Athletic Bilbao 8 3 3 2 7 4 12 Valencia 8 3 3 2 12 12 12 Villarreal 8 3 2 3 19 13 11 Levante 8 3 2 3 10 10 11 Osasuna 9 2 5 2 7 8 11 Getafe 8 2 4 2 12 12 10 Valladolid 8 2 4 2 7 8 10 Eibar 9 2 3 4 10 13 9 Celta Vigo 8 2 3 3 5 9 9 Real Betis 8 2 3 3 11 16 9 Alaves 8 2 2 4 5 9 8 Real Mallorca 8 2 1 5 6 12 7Espanyol 8 1 2 5 4 14 5Leganes 8 0 2 6 4 12 2