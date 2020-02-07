Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:46 PM
Spanish La Liga table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 22 14 7 1 40 13 49 Barcelona 22 14 4 4 52 26 46 Getafe 22 11 6 5 32 20 39 Sevilla 22 11 6 5 28 21 39 Valencia 22 10 7 5 33 29 37 Atletico Madrid 22 9 9 4 22 15 36 Villarreal 22 10 4 8 39 30 34 Real Sociedad 22 10 4 8 37 30 34 Athletic Bilbao 22 7 10 5 22 17 31 Granada 22 9 3 10 27 29 30 Osasuna 22 6 10 6 29 28 28 Real Betis 22 7 7 8 30 34 28 Levante 22 8 2 12 27 34 26 Valladolid 22 5 10 7 18 24 25 Alaves 22 6 6 10 23 32 24 Eibar 22 6 6 10 21 30 24 Real Mallorca 22 5 3 14 22 38 18 Leganes 22 4 6 12 18 34 18Celta Vigo 22 3 8 11 17 31 17Espanyol 22 3 6 13 18 40 15