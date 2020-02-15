UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Muhammad Rameez 57 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:59 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 23 15 7 1 44 14 52 Barcelona 23 15 4 4 55 28 49 Getafe 23 12 6 5 35 20 42 Atletico Madrid 24 10 10 4 25 17 40 Sevilla 23 11 6 6 29 23 39 Valencia 24 10 8 6 35 34 38 Real Sociedad 23 11 4 8 39 31 37 Villarreal 23 10 5 8 40 31 35 Athletic Bilbao 23 7 10 6 23 19 31 Granada 23 9 3 11 27 30 30 Levante 23 9 2 12 29 34 29 Osasuna 23 6 10 7 30 32 28 Real Betis 23 7 7 9 32 37 28 Alaves 24 7 6 11 25 34 27 Valladolid 23 5 11 7 19 25 26 Eibar 23 6 6 11 22 32 24 Real Mallorca 24 6 3 15 23 39 21 Celta Vigo 23 4 8 11 19 32 20Leganes 23 4 6 13 18 36 18Espanyol 23 4 6 13 19 40 18

Related Topics

Valladolid Granada Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special D ..

55 seconds ago

Football: English Premier League results

56 seconds ago

MPA Abbassi assures resolution of people's problem ..

59 seconds ago

PPP MPA Shahzia Ansari shot dead

1 minute ago

Work on 65 MGD additional water scheme to start: C ..

7 minutes ago

Cavusoglu Says Russia's S-400 Shipments to Stay Un ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.