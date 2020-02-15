Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 23 15 7 1 44 14 52 Barcelona 23 15 4 4 55 28 49 Getafe 23 12 6 5 35 20 42 Atletico Madrid 24 10 10 4 25 17 40 Sevilla 23 11 6 6 29 23 39 Valencia 24 10 8 6 35 34 38 Real Sociedad 23 11 4 8 39 31 37 Villarreal 23 10 5 8 40 31 35 Athletic Bilbao 23 7 10 6 23 19 31 Granada 23 9 3 11 27 30 30 Levante 23 9 2 12 29 34 29 Osasuna 23 6 10 7 30 32 28 Real Betis 23 7 7 9 32 37 28 Alaves 24 7 6 11 25 34 27 Valladolid 23 5 11 7 19 25 26 Eibar 23 6 6 11 22 32 24 Real Mallorca 24 6 3 15 23 39 21 Celta Vigo 23 4 8 11 19 32 20Leganes 23 4 6 13 18 36 18Espanyol 23 4 6 13 19 40 18