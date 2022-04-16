UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish Liga Results

Muhammad Rameez Published April 16, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Football: Spanish Liga results

Spanish Liga results on Saturday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Spanish Liga results on Saturday: Elche 3 (Mojica 42, Bigas Rigo 58, Lee 81-o.g.) Real Mallorca 0 Playing later on Saturday (GMT) Alaves v Rayo Vallecano (1415), Valencia v Osasuna (1630), Getafe v Villarreal (1900) Sunday Granada v Levante (1200), Atletico Madrid v Espanyol (1415), Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (1630), Sevilla v Real Madrid (1900) Monday Barcelona v Cadiz (1900) Played FridayReal Sociedad 0 Real Betis 0

