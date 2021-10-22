Football stars attend Jimmy Greaves' funeral

Former Tottenham Hotspur managers Harry Redknapp and Ossie Ardiles were among a host of football stars who attended the funeral of England football great Jimmy Greaves on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Former Tottenham Hotspur managers Harry Redknapp and Ossie Ardiles were among a host of football stars who attended the funeral of England football great Jimmy Greaves on Friday.

Greaves, Spurs' all-time leading scorer with 266 goals, died last month at the age of 81.

His widow Irene, who married Greaves when the couple were teenagers in 1958, and their four children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were among the mourners at the crematorium in Essex, near London.

Another son, Jimmy junior, died before his first birthday in 1960.