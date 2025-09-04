Open Menu

Football Team Camp For SAFF U-17 Underway

Muhammad Rameez Published September 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Football team camp for SAFF u-17 underway

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The training camp for the Pakistan U-17 national football team is underway at the Jinnah sports Complex in Islamabad in preparation for the upcoming SAFF U-17 Championship 2025.

The camp is being supervised by head coach Nasir Ismail, who is overseeing the team’s preparations for the tournament.

The SAFF U-17 Championship will take place in Sri Lanka from September 15 to 27.

Pakistan has been placed in Group B.

It will open its campaign against Bhutan on September 16, followed by a clash with Maldives on September 19, and conclude the group stage with a high-stakes match against India on September 22.

Recent Stories

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

10 minutes ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

32 minutes ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

1 hour ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

3 hours ago
 Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

5 hours ago
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

7 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

19 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports