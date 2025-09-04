Football team camp for SAFF u-17 underway

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The training camp for the Pakistan U-17 national football team is underway at the Jinnah sports Complex in Islamabad in preparation for the upcoming SAFF U-17 Championship 2025.

The camp is being supervised by head coach Nasir Ismail, who is overseeing the team’s preparations for the tournament.

The SAFF U-17 Championship will take place in Sri Lanka from September 15 to 27.

Pakistan has been placed in Group B.

It will open its campaign against Bhutan on September 16, followed by a clash with Maldives on September 19, and conclude the group stage with a high-stakes match against India on September 22.