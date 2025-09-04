Football Team Camp For SAFF U-17 Underway
Muhammad Rameez Published September 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The training camp for the Pakistan U-17 national football team is underway at the Jinnah sports Complex in Islamabad in preparation for the upcoming SAFF U-17 Championship 2025.
The camp is being supervised by head coach Nasir Ismail, who is overseeing the team’s preparations for the tournament.
The SAFF U-17 Championship will take place in Sri Lanka from September 15 to 27.
Pakistan has been placed in Group B.
It will open its campaign against Bhutan on September 16, followed by a clash with Maldives on September 19, and conclude the group stage with a high-stakes match against India on September 22.
Recent Stories
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
More Stories From Sports
-
Football team camp for SAFF u-17 underway3 minutes ago
-
Charity match proceeds deposited in PDMA fund: Syed Fakhar Jehan33 minutes ago
-
Al-Karam Sports beat Munawar Sports by 7 wickets in Interclub T201 hour ago
-
PSB moves to verify grassroots sports clubs, associations nationwide2 hours ago
-
Sindh Police to organize “Sindh Police Games 2025”20 hours ago
-
Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan21 hours ago
-
Sports Complex Murree opens with hockey match20 hours ago
-
NA Sub-Committee probes legality of PHF President’s appointment, financial affairs21 hours ago
-
Sports events to be held in Sindh on occasion of Defence Day20 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: India likely to host tournament without lead sponsor amid tough laws24 hours ago
-
Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 20251 day ago
-
Afghainstan beat Pakistan in tri-series match1 day ago