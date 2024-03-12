Open Menu

Football Team Training Camp Underway

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Football team training camp underway

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan National Football team has commenced its training camp in preparation for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2 home match against Jordan.

Under the supervision of head coach Stephen Constantine, the team was diligently honing their skills and tactics for the upcoming encounter.

Goalkeeping coaches Rogerio Ramos and Nauman Ibrahim have been dedicating their efforts to the goalkeepers, while fitness coach Claudio Altieri is ensuring peak performance in preparation for the crucial match.

The training camp, currently underway in Lahore would span over the next few days before moving to Islamabad, where the team will continue their preparations.

Scheduled for March 2, the home encounter would take place here at Jinnah Stadium, followed by an away fixture in Jordan on March.

Pakistan squad (Probables)-Goal-Keepers: Salman Ul Haq, Saqib Hanif, Hassan Ali and Abdul Basit; Defenders: Mamoon Moosa Khan, Muhammad Sohail, Junaid Shah, Umar Hayat Haseeb Khan, M. Saddam, Muhammad Hamza Munir, Kamil Ahmad Khan and Muhammad Adeel; Midfielders: Alamgir Ghazi, Rajab Ali, Ali Uzair, Moin Ahmad, Zaid Umer, M Zahid Shah and Ali Zafar; Forwards: Shayek Dost, Fareed Ullah, Muhammad Waleed Khan, Muhammad Waheed, Muhammad Adeel Younas and Yasir Arafat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Lahore Islamabad World FIFA Constantine Ghazi Zahid Shah Alamgir March Coach

Recent Stories

Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, s ..

Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb

1 hour ago
 President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary a ..

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cu ..

Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..

2 hours ago
 The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Cha ..

The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..

2 hours ago
 Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

5 hours ago
 Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

5 hours ago
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

5 hours ago
 I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

17 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports