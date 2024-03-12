Football Team Training Camp Underway
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan National Football team has commenced its training camp in preparation for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2 home match against Jordan.
Under the supervision of head coach Stephen Constantine, the team was diligently honing their skills and tactics for the upcoming encounter.
Goalkeeping coaches Rogerio Ramos and Nauman Ibrahim have been dedicating their efforts to the goalkeepers, while fitness coach Claudio Altieri is ensuring peak performance in preparation for the crucial match.
The training camp, currently underway in Lahore would span over the next few days before moving to Islamabad, where the team will continue their preparations.
Scheduled for March 2, the home encounter would take place here at Jinnah Stadium, followed by an away fixture in Jordan on March.
Pakistan squad (Probables)-Goal-Keepers: Salman Ul Haq, Saqib Hanif, Hassan Ali and Abdul Basit; Defenders: Mamoon Moosa Khan, Muhammad Sohail, Junaid Shah, Umar Hayat Haseeb Khan, M. Saddam, Muhammad Hamza Munir, Kamil Ahmad Khan and Muhammad Adeel; Midfielders: Alamgir Ghazi, Rajab Ali, Ali Uzair, Moin Ahmad, Zaid Umer, M Zahid Shah and Ali Zafar; Forwards: Shayek Dost, Fareed Ullah, Muhammad Waleed Khan, Muhammad Waheed, Muhammad Adeel Younas and Yasir Arafat.
