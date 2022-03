Football: Teams qualified for the World Cup

Teams qualified so far for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar following Thursday's qualifying matches

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Teams qualified so far for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar following Thursday's qualifying matches: EUROPE Germany, Denmark, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands SOUTH AMERICA Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay ASIA Qatar (hosts), Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia - Nineteen qualifying berths out of 32 decided- World Cup draw in Doha on April 1