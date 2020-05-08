Football To Allow Five Substitutions When Play Resumes
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:45 PM
Football teams will be allowed to use five substitutes when play resumes after the coronavirus pandemic, the sport's law-making body announced on Friday
The International Football Association board (IFAB), who look after the rules of football, said in a statement that it had agreed to a proposal by world governing body FIFA for a temporary change "to protect player welfare".
This amendment comes into "immediate effect" and applies until the end of the year. IFAB and FIFA said they will "determine at a later date" whether the change will be extended.