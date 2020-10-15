UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football To Restart In Argentina On Oct. 30

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:40 PM

Football to restart in Argentina on Oct. 30

Professional football is set to resume in Argentina at the end of October, following a months-long break due to the virus pandemic

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Professional football is set to resume in Argentina at the end of October, following a months-long break due to the virus pandemic.

The country's top domestic league will start on Oct. 30 and the second division will begin a week later on Nov. 7, the Argentine Football Association announced late on Wednesday.

Football leagues in the country were suspended in April and no teams were relegated.

Related Topics

Football Argentina April October Top

Recent Stories

Over 414,00 Syrians return home thanks to Turkey

5 minutes ago

RECAST - Kyrgyz President Decides to Step Down - P ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan exports to UK during first two-month of ..

6 minutes ago

Hundreds of protesters gather in Thai capital, def ..

6 minutes ago

TDAP to participate in Automechanika Istanbul 2021 ..

9 minutes ago

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Talks Trade With US' Po ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.