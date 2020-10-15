Football to restart in Argentina on Oct. 30

Professional football is set to resume in Argentina at the end of October, following a months-long break due to the virus pandemic

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Professional football is set to resume in Argentina at the end of October, following a months-long break due to the virus pandemic.

The country's top domestic league will start on Oct. 30 and the second division will begin a week later on Nov. 7, the Argentine Football Association announced late on Wednesday.

Football leagues in the country were suspended in April and no teams were relegated.