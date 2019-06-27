Football tournament from July 2 in Rajanpur

A football tournament will be held at Akbar Stadium here from July 2 and all arrangements have been finalised in this regard

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : A football tournament will be held at Akbar Stadium here from July 2 and all arrangements have been finalised in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Afzal Nasir Khan gave approval for the contest in a meeting here Thursday and said that 16 teams from Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions would participate in the tournament.

The DC appreciated the sports department for the initiative and said that sports activities keep the youth away from negative tendencies.