Football Trials Under PM Talent Hunt Youth Sports League From June 16

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 07, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Football trials under the Prime Minister Program for Talent Hunt Youth Sports League will be held on June 16 and 17 at Baghdad Al-Jadeed Campus, Islamia University Bahawalpur

A meeting in that regard was held on Wednesday in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office to review the arrangements for the trial under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

Male footballers from 15 to 25 years of age will be eligible to participate in the trials.

Former MPA Malik Zaheer Iqbal Chanar, Director Colleges Professor Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim, Director Sports the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Amjad Farooq Waraich, Divisional Sports Officer Aamir Hameed, District Sports Officer Asif Iqbal, DEO education Muhammad Rashid Cheema and Tehsil Sports Officers participated in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner said that in order to make this initiative successful, the relevant institutions should play their role and the youth should actively participate in this important sports program.

This initiative will provide opportunities for youth to exhibit their skills.

Former MPA Malik Zaheer Iqbal Chanar said that Prime Minister Youth Program Talent Hunt Youth Sports League is a wonderful initiative for the youth to participate in sports activities. Director of Sports Islamia University Bahawalpur Amjad Waraich briefed about the trials.

He said that the players should bring their ID cards or B-form and photos for their participation in trials. He said that the trials of the Bahawalpur region will be held at Islamia University Bahawalpur Baghdad Al-Jadeed Campus.

From June 16 to June 20, volleyball matches between Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad Regions will be played in the gymnasium of Islamia Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus. He said that the opening ceremony of football trials and volleyball matches will be held on June 16.

