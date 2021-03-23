UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Turkey Starts 2022 World Cup Journey In Quals

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:41 PM

Football: Turkey starts 2022 World Cup journey in quals

The Turkish national team will take on the Netherlands in their opening game of the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :- The Turkish national team will take on the Netherlands in their opening game of the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The match will be held at 8 p.m local time (1700 GMT) at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, officiated by English referee Michael Oliver.

In the other Group G games, Latvia will face Montenegro while Norway will meet Gibraltar.

Turkey played 586 matches so far, including 313 official matches, as they recorded 222 wins, 140 draws and 224 defeats.

Having scored a total of 775 goals, Turkey conceded 837 goals in these 586 matches.

Turkey squad: Goalkeepers: Mert Gunok (Medipol Basaksehir), Ugurcan Cakir (Trabzonspor), Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce), Gokhan Akkan (Caykur Rizespor) Defenders: Zeki Celik (Lille), Nazim Sangare, Caner Erkin (Fenerbahce), Merih Demiral (Juventus), Ozan Kabak (Liverpool), Mert Muldur, Kaan Ayhan (Sassuolo), Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City), Umut Meras (Le Havre) Midfielders: Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion), Taylan Antalyali, Emre Kilinc (Galatasaray), Dorukhan Tokoz (Besiktas), Ozan Tufan, Irfan Can Kahveci (Fenerbahce), Orkun Kokcu (Feyenoord), Yusuf Yazici (Lille), Halil Akbunar (Goztepe), Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan), Deniz Turuc (Medipol Basaksehir) Forwards: Burak Yilmaz (Lille), Enes Unal (Getafe), Kenan Karaman (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Cenk Tosun (Besiktas)2

Related Topics

World Turkey Norway FIFA Liverpool Altay Lille Le Havre Gibraltar Karaman Istanbul Leicester Latvia Netherlands Olympics Juventus AC Milan P

Recent Stories

Senator Javed Abbasi, six health workers test posi ..

9 minutes ago

Experts stress need for collaborative national mea ..

10 minutes ago

103,156 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

15 minutes ago

15 dead, 400 missing in Rohingya camp blaze in Ban ..

2 minutes ago

UN calls for urgent action to prevent disaster in ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.