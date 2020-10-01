UrduPoint.com
Football: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:27 PM

Football: UEFA Champions League group stage draw

Group stages for the 2020/21 Champions League following Thursday's draw in Nyon

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Group stages for the 2020/21 Champions League following Thursday's draw in Nyon: Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Moenchengladbach Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes Group F: Zenit St Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kiev, Ferencvaros Group H: Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir

More Stories From Sports

