Football: UEFA Champions League Last 16 Draw

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:24 PM

Last 16 match-ups in the UEFA Champions League following Monday's draw

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Last 16 match-ups in the UEFA Champions League following Monday's draw: Benfica (POR) v Real Madrid (ESP) Villarreal (ESP) v Manchester City (ENG) Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Bayern Munich (GER) RB Salzburg (AUT) v Liverpool (ENG) Inter Milan (ITA) v Ajax (NED) Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Juventus (ITA) Chelsea (ENG) v Lille (FRA) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Manchester United (ENG) First legs to be played on February 15-16 and February 22-23 and second legs on March 8-9 and March 15-16

