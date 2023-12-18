Football: UEFA Champions League last-16 draw

The draw for the last 16 of this season's UEFA Champions League, made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The draw for the last 16 of this season's UEFA Champions League, made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday:

First legs

February 13

FC Copenhagen (DEN) v Manchester City (ENG)

RB Leipzig (GER) v Real Madrid (ESP)

February 14

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Real Sociedad (ESP)

Lazio (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER)

February 20

Inter Milan (ITA) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)

February 21

FC Porto (POR) v Arsenal (ENG)

Napoli (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)

Second legs

March 5

Real Sociedad (ESP) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Bayern Munich (GER) v Lazio (ITA)

March 6

Manchester City (ENG) v FC Copenhagen (DEN)

Real Madrid (ESP) v RB Leipzig (GER)

March 12

Arsenal (ENG) v FC Porto (POR)

Barcelona (ESP) v Napoli (ITA)

March 13

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Inter Milan (ITA)

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v PSV Eindhoven (NED)