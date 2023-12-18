Football: UEFA Champions League Last-16 Draw
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The draw for the last 16 of this season's UEFA Champions League, made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday:
First legs
February 13
FC Copenhagen (DEN) v Manchester City (ENG)
RB Leipzig (GER) v Real Madrid (ESP)
February 14
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Real Sociedad (ESP)
Lazio (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER)
February 20
Inter Milan (ITA) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)
PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)
February 21
FC Porto (POR) v Arsenal (ENG)
Napoli (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)
Second legs
March 5
Real Sociedad (ESP) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Bayern Munich (GER) v Lazio (ITA)
March 6
Manchester City (ENG) v FC Copenhagen (DEN)
Real Madrid (ESP) v RB Leipzig (GER)
March 12
Arsenal (ENG) v FC Porto (POR)
Barcelona (ESP) v Napoli (ITA)
March 13
Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Inter Milan (ITA)
Borussia Dortmund (GER) v PSV Eindhoven (NED)