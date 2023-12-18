Open Menu

Football: UEFA Champions League Last-16 Draw

Muhammad Rameez Published December 18, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Football: UEFA Champions League last-16 draw

The draw for the last 16 of this season's UEFA Champions League, made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The draw for the last 16 of this season's UEFA Champions League, made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday:

First legs

February 13

FC Copenhagen (DEN) v Manchester City (ENG)

RB Leipzig (GER) v Real Madrid (ESP)

February 14

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Real Sociedad (ESP)

Lazio (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER)

February 20

Inter Milan (ITA) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)

February 21

FC Porto (POR) v Arsenal (ENG)

Napoli (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)

Second legs

March 5

Real Sociedad (ESP) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Bayern Munich (GER) v Lazio (ITA)

March 6

Manchester City (ENG) v FC Copenhagen (DEN)

Real Madrid (ESP) v RB Leipzig (GER)

March 12

Arsenal (ENG) v FC Porto (POR)

Barcelona (ESP) v Napoli (ITA)

March 13

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Inter Milan (ITA)

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Related Topics

Leipzig Eindhoven Ita Porto Barcelona Switzerland February March Real Madrid PSG Atletico Madrid Manchester City Arsenal Bayern Inter Milan Borussia

Recent Stories

PPP to speed up development process in Balochistan ..

PPP to speed up development process in Balochistan after winning elections: Zard ..

10 minutes ago
 KP task force decides to launch digital skill prog ..

KP task force decides to launch digital skill program

10 minutes ago
 ECP asks special seats aspirants to get nomination ..

ECP asks special seats aspirants to get nomination papers

10 minutes ago
 Japan's Nippon Steel to buy US Steel for $14.1 bn: ..

Japan's Nippon Steel to buy US Steel for $14.1 bn: firms

10 minutes ago
 Yemen rebels claim attack on Norway-owned ship in ..

Yemen rebels claim attack on Norway-owned ship in Red Sea

19 minutes ago
 Nutritionist calls for consuming more dry fruits i ..

Nutritionist calls for consuming more dry fruits in winter to counter cold

19 minutes ago
Judges of superior AJK judiciary calls on AJK Pres ..

Judges of superior AJK judiciary calls on AJK President

19 minutes ago
 ECP reveals updated voters’ registration statist ..

ECP reveals updated voters’ registration statistics

19 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspected robber in injured conditio ..

Police arrest suspected robber in injured condition in encounter

27 minutes ago
 Boy sentenced for molesting his friend

Boy sentenced for molesting his friend

27 minutes ago
 Meeting of newly appointed KTH BoG members held

Meeting of newly appointed KTH BoG members held

27 minutes ago
 Norwegian ship hit by 'unidentified object' in Red ..

Norwegian ship hit by 'unidentified object' in Red Sea

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports