Open Menu

Football: UEFA Champions League Results

Muhammad Rameez Published January 30, 2025 | 11:57 PM

Football: UEFA Champions League results

UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday, final round of league phase matches

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday, final round of league phase matches:

Sporting Lisbon (POR) 1 (Harder 77) Bologna (ITA) 1 (Pobega 21)

Manchester City (ENG) 3 (Kovacic 53, Ordonez 62-og, Savinho 77) Club Brugge (BEL) 1 (Onyedika 45)

Aston Villa (ENG) 4 (Rogers 3, 5, 90+1, Watkins 60) Celtic (SCO) 2 (Idah 36, 38)

Juventus (ITA) 0 Benfica (POR) 2 (Pavlidis 16, Kokcu 80)

Young Boys (SUI) 0 Red Star Belgrade (SRB) 1 (Kanga 69)

Inter Milan (ITA) 3 (Martinez 4-pen, 16, 67) Monaco (FRA) 0

Girona (ESP) 1 (Danjuma 28) Arsenal (ENG) 2 (Jorginho 38-pen, Nwaneri 42)

Borussia Dortmund (GER) 3 (Guirassy 17, 44, Bensebaini 79) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 1 (Marlon 50)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 2 (Baturina 19, Pjaca 60) AC Milan (ITA) 1 (Pulisic 53)

Brest (FRA) 0 Real Madrid (ESP) 3 (Rodrygo 27, 78, Bellingham 56)

Bayern Munich (GER) 3 (Mueller 8, Kane 63, Coman 84) Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 1 (Tolic 90)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 2 (Wirtz 32, Tella 64) Sparta Prague (CZE) 0

Barcelona (ESP) 2 (Yamal 47, Araujo 72) Atalanta (ITA) 2 (Ederson 67, Pasalic 79)

Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) 1 (Daghim 90+1) Atletico Madrid (ESP) 4 (Simeone 5, Griezmann 13, 45+1, Llorente 63)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) 3 (Bakayoko 35, Saibari 45, Pepi 45+6) Liverpool (ENG) 2 (Gakpo 28-pen, Elliott 40)

Stuttgart (GER) 1 (Fuehrich 77) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 4 (Barcola 6, Dembele 17, 35, 54)

Sturm Graz (AUT) 1 (Malic 42) RB Leipzig (GER) 0

Lille (FRA) 6 (Sahraoui 4, Trauner 38-og, 76-og, Gomes 57, David 74, Cabella 80) Feyenoord (NED) 1 (Gimenez 14)

Recent Stories

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahor ..

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK Presid ..

Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan

4 minutes ago
 CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensu ..

CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses

4 minutes ago
 Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of pass ..

Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military h ..

4 minutes ago
 One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

8 minutes ago
 Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country ..

Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee ..

8 minutes ago
No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in W ..

No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington

8 minutes ago
 Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahi ..

Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul

12 minutes ago
 NA body reviews several issues regarding education ..

NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector

12 minutes ago
 RDA holds special session to promote reading habit ..

RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth

12 minutes ago
 CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing eld ..

CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man

12 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports