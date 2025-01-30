Football: UEFA Champions League Results
Muhammad Rameez Published January 30, 2025 | 11:57 PM
UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday, final round of league phase matches
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday, final round of league phase matches:
Sporting Lisbon (POR) 1 (Harder 77) Bologna (ITA) 1 (Pobega 21)
Manchester City (ENG) 3 (Kovacic 53, Ordonez 62-og, Savinho 77) Club Brugge (BEL) 1 (Onyedika 45)
Aston Villa (ENG) 4 (Rogers 3, 5, 90+1, Watkins 60) Celtic (SCO) 2 (Idah 36, 38)
Juventus (ITA) 0 Benfica (POR) 2 (Pavlidis 16, Kokcu 80)
Young Boys (SUI) 0 Red Star Belgrade (SRB) 1 (Kanga 69)
Inter Milan (ITA) 3 (Martinez 4-pen, 16, 67) Monaco (FRA) 0
Girona (ESP) 1 (Danjuma 28) Arsenal (ENG) 2 (Jorginho 38-pen, Nwaneri 42)
Borussia Dortmund (GER) 3 (Guirassy 17, 44, Bensebaini 79) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 1 (Marlon 50)
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 2 (Baturina 19, Pjaca 60) AC Milan (ITA) 1 (Pulisic 53)
Brest (FRA) 0 Real Madrid (ESP) 3 (Rodrygo 27, 78, Bellingham 56)
Bayern Munich (GER) 3 (Mueller 8, Kane 63, Coman 84) Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 1 (Tolic 90)
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 2 (Wirtz 32, Tella 64) Sparta Prague (CZE) 0
Barcelona (ESP) 2 (Yamal 47, Araujo 72) Atalanta (ITA) 2 (Ederson 67, Pasalic 79)
Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) 1 (Daghim 90+1) Atletico Madrid (ESP) 4 (Simeone 5, Griezmann 13, 45+1, Llorente 63)
PSV Eindhoven (NED) 3 (Bakayoko 35, Saibari 45, Pepi 45+6) Liverpool (ENG) 2 (Gakpo 28-pen, Elliott 40)
Stuttgart (GER) 1 (Fuehrich 77) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 4 (Barcola 6, Dembele 17, 35, 54)
Sturm Graz (AUT) 1 (Malic 42) RB Leipzig (GER) 0
Lille (FRA) 6 (Sahraoui 4, Trauner 38-og, 76-og, Gomes 57, David 74, Cabella 80) Feyenoord (NED) 1 (Gimenez 14)
