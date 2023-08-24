Open Menu

Football: UEFA Conference League Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 24, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Football: UEFA Conference League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :UEFA Conference League results on Wednesday: Play-off round, first legsTrnava (SVK) 1 Dinpro-1 (UKR) 1Hibernian (SCO) 0 Aston Villa (ENG) 5

Related Topics

Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

50 minutes ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

50 minutes ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

50 minutes ago
 Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environmen ..

Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environment: Zubair

2 hours ago
 NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

2 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

2 hours ago
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passenge ..

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russ ..

2 hours ago
 Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to nati ..

Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to national security, modernization e ..

2 hours ago
 Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a press ..

Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a presser focusing on India's moon la ..

3 hours ago
 Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

3 hours ago
 ECP full powers to hold next elections within stip ..

ECP full powers to hold next elections within stipulated time frame: Senator Maq ..

3 hours ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Toshakhana appeal till Thur ..

Supreme Court adjourns Toshakhana appeal till Thursday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports