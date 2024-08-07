Football: UEFA Europa League Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 07, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) UEFA Europa League results on Tuesday:
Third qualifying round, first legs:
Petrocub (MDA) 1 The New Saints (WAL) 0
Panevezys (LTU) 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR) 2
Playing Thursday (all times GMT)
KI Klaksvik (FRO) v Borac Banja Luka (BIH), Molde (NOR) v Cercle Brugge (BEL), Trabzonspor (TUR) v Rapid Vienna (AUT) (all 1700), Santa Coloma (AND) v Rigas FS (LVA), Partizan Belgrade (SRB) v Lugano (SUI), Panathinaikos (GRE) v Ajax (NED), Rijeka (CRO) v Elfsborg (SWE), Kryvbas (UKR) v Viktoria Plzen (CZE) (all 1800), Celje (SVN) v Shamrock Rovers (IRL) (1815), Dinamo Minsk (BLR) v Lincoln Red Imps (GIB) (1845), Braga (POR) v Servette (SUI) (1930)
