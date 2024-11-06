Football: UEFA Europa League Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 06, 2024 | 11:15 PM
UEFA Europa League matchday four results on Wednesday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) UEFA Europa League matchday four results on Wednesday:
Besiktas (TUR) 2 (Muci 76, Kilicsoy 85) Malmo (SWE) 1 (Rieks 90+3)
