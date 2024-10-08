Open Menu

Football: UEFA Nations League Fixtures

Published October 08, 2024

Football: UEFA Nations League fixtures

Fixtures in the UEFA Nations League this week and next (times 1845 GMT unless stated)

Fixtures in the UEFA Nations League this week and next (times 1845 GMT unless stated):

Thursday

League A

Group 2

In Budapest

Israel v France

In Rome

Italy v Belgium

League B

Group 2

In London

England v Greece

In Helsinki

Finland v Republic of Ireland

Group 3

In Linz

Austria v Kazakhstan

In Oslo

Norway v Slovenia

League C

Group 4

In Riga

Latvia v North Macedonia (1600)

In Torshavn

Faroe Islands v Armenia

League D

Group 1

In Gibraltar

Gibraltar v San Marino

Group 2

In Chisinau

Moldova v Andorra (1600)

Friday

League A

Group 3

In Budapest

Hungary v Netherlands

In Zenica

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Germany

League B

Group 1

In Poznan, Poland

Ukraine v Georgia

In Prague

Czech Republic v Albania

Group 4

In Reykjavik

Iceland v Wales

In Samsun

Turkey v Montenegro

League C

Group 1

In Tallinn

Estonia v Azerbaijan (1600)

In Bratislava

Slovakia v Sweden

Saturday

League A

Group 1

In Zagreb

Croatia v Scotland (1600)

In Warsaw

Poland v Portugal

Group 4

In Murcia

Spain v Denmark

In Leskovac

Serbia v Switzerland

League C

Group 2

In Kaunas

Lithuania v Kosovo (1300)

In Larnaca

Cyprus v Romania

Group 3

In Plovdiv

Bulgaria v Luxembourg (1600)

In Zalaegerszeg, Hungary

Belarus v Northern Ireland

Sunday

League B

Group 2

In Helsinki

Finland v England (1600)

In Piraeus

Greece v Republic of Ireland

Group 3

In Almaty

Kazakhstan v Slovenia (1300)

In Linz

Austria v Norway

League C

Group 4

In Yerevan

Armenia v North Macedonia (1600)

In Torshavn

Faroe Islands v Latvia

League D

Group 1

In Vaduz

Liechtenstein v Gibraltar (1600)

Group 2

In Ta' Qali

Malta v Moldova (1600)

Monday, October 14

League A

In Brussels

Belgium v France

In Udine

Italy v Israel

Group 3

In Munich

Germany v Netherlands

In Zenica

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Hungary

League B

Group 1

In Tbilisi

Georgia v Albania (1600)

In Wroclaw, Poland

Ukraine v Czech Republic

Group 4

In Reykjavik

Iceland v Turkey

In Cardiff

Wales v Montenegro

League C

Group 1

In Baku

Azerbaijan v Slovakia (1600)

In Tallinn

Estonia v Sweden

Tuesday, October 15

League A

Group 1

In Glasgow

Scotland v Portugal

In Warsaw

Poland v Croatia

Group 4

In Cordoba

Spain v Serbia

In St Gallen

Switzerland v Denmark

League C

Group 2

In Kaunas

Lithuania v Romania

In Pristina

Kosovo v Cyprus

Group 3

In Belfast

Northern Ireland v Bulgaria

In Zalaegerszeg, Hungary

Belarus v Luxembourg

