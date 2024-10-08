Football: UEFA Nations League Fixtures
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 08, 2024 | 10:12 PM
Fixtures in the UEFA Nations League this week and next (times 1845 GMT unless stated)
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Fixtures in the UEFA Nations League this week and next (times 1845 GMT unless stated):
Thursday
League A
Group 2
In Budapest
Israel v France
In Rome
Italy v Belgium
League B
Group 2
In London
England v Greece
In Helsinki
Finland v Republic of Ireland
Group 3
In Linz
Austria v Kazakhstan
In Oslo
Norway v Slovenia
League C
Group 4
In Riga
Latvia v North Macedonia (1600)
In Torshavn
Faroe Islands v Armenia
League D
Group 1
In Gibraltar
Gibraltar v San Marino
Group 2
In Chisinau
Moldova v Andorra (1600)
Friday
League A
Group 3
In Budapest
Hungary v Netherlands
In Zenica
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Germany
League B
Group 1
In Poznan, Poland
Ukraine v Georgia
In Prague
Czech Republic v Albania
Group 4
In Reykjavik
Iceland v Wales
In Samsun
Turkey v Montenegro
League C
Group 1
In Tallinn
Estonia v Azerbaijan (1600)
In Bratislava
Slovakia v Sweden
Saturday
League A
Group 1
In Zagreb
Croatia v Scotland (1600)
In Warsaw
Poland v Portugal
Group 4
In Murcia
Spain v Denmark
In Leskovac
Serbia v Switzerland
League C
Group 2
In Kaunas
Lithuania v Kosovo (1300)
In Larnaca
Cyprus v Romania
Group 3
In Plovdiv
Bulgaria v Luxembourg (1600)
In Zalaegerszeg, Hungary
Belarus v Northern Ireland
Sunday
League B
Group 2
In Helsinki
Finland v England (1600)
In Piraeus
Greece v Republic of Ireland
Group 3
In Almaty
Kazakhstan v Slovenia (1300)
In Linz
Austria v Norway
League C
Group 4
In Yerevan
Armenia v North Macedonia (1600)
In Torshavn
Faroe Islands v Latvia
League D
Group 1
In Vaduz
Liechtenstein v Gibraltar (1600)
Group 2
In Ta' Qali
Malta v Moldova (1600)
Monday, October 14
League A
In Brussels
Belgium v France
In Udine
Italy v Israel
Group 3
In Munich
Germany v Netherlands
In Zenica
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Hungary
League B
Group 1
In Tbilisi
Georgia v Albania (1600)
In Wroclaw, Poland
Ukraine v Czech Republic
Group 4
In Reykjavik
Iceland v Turkey
In Cardiff
Wales v Montenegro
League C
Group 1
In Baku
Azerbaijan v Slovakia (1600)
In Tallinn
Estonia v Sweden
Tuesday, October 15
League A
Group 1
In Glasgow
Scotland v Portugal
In Warsaw
Poland v Croatia
Group 4
In Cordoba
Spain v Serbia
In St Gallen
Switzerland v Denmark
League C
Group 2
In Kaunas
Lithuania v Romania
In Pristina
Kosovo v Cyprus
Group 3
In Belfast
Northern Ireland v Bulgaria
In Zalaegerszeg, Hungary
Belarus v Luxembourg
Recent Stories
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
IGP visits Chinese Consulate Lahore, meets Zhao Ke
KP Govt takes important decisions for security of Chinese nationals
Ahsan Iqbal lauds govt entities for bringing down inflation
Conditions for bowlers challenging against Pakistan: Carse
PTI files contempt plea over denied jail access to legal team
All efforts to be made for early dismissal of England: Salman Agha
No ECP meeting scheduled for Wednesday: Spokesperson
Ration dispatched for Christian community from Governor House
KP Assembly offeres Fateha for eternal peace of October 8 quake victims
Efforts underway to empower Youth: Rana Mashhood
Shah Latif Children’s festival rescheduled for November 2
More Stories From Sports
-
Conditions for bowlers challenging against Pakistan: Carse1 hour ago
-
All efforts to be made for early dismissal of England: Salman Agha1 hour ago
-
Pakistan posts 556 runs, England at 96/1 on 2nd day of Multan test2 hours ago
-
Ex-Barcelona and Spain great Iniesta retires aged 404 hours ago
-
Dubai International Stadium commemorates historic 100th T20I at the venue with special plaque unveil ..5 hours ago
-
Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match6 hours ago
-
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down10 hours ago
-
Royals hit back against Yankees, Tigers maul Guardians2 hours ago
-
Ex-Dutch football star Johan Neeskens dies1 day ago
-
Karachi team wins All Pakistan T20 Deaf Cricket Tournament1 day ago
-
Mohammad Haris to lead Shaheens in T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup1 day ago
-
Orlando Pirates, Ahly paired in CAF Champions League draw1 day ago