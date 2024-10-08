Football: UEFA Nations League fixtures

Fixtures in the UEFA Nations League this week and next (times 1845 GMT unless stated)

Thursday

League A

Group 2

In Budapest

Israel v France

In Rome

Italy v Belgium

League B

Group 2

In London

England v Greece

In Helsinki

Finland v Republic of Ireland

Group 3

In Linz

Austria v Kazakhstan

In Oslo

Norway v Slovenia

League C

Group 4

In Riga

Latvia v North Macedonia (1600)

In Torshavn

Faroe Islands v Armenia

League D

Group 1

In Gibraltar

Gibraltar v San Marino

Group 2

In Chisinau

Moldova v Andorra (1600)

Friday

League A

Group 3

In Budapest

Hungary v Netherlands

In Zenica

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Germany

League B

Group 1

In Poznan, Poland

Ukraine v Georgia

In Prague

Czech Republic v Albania

Group 4

In Reykjavik

Iceland v Wales

In Samsun

Turkey v Montenegro

League C

Group 1

In Tallinn

Estonia v Azerbaijan (1600)

In Bratislava

Slovakia v Sweden

Saturday

League A

Group 1

In Zagreb

Croatia v Scotland (1600)

In Warsaw

Poland v Portugal

Group 4

In Murcia

Spain v Denmark

In Leskovac

Serbia v Switzerland

League C

Group 2

In Kaunas

Lithuania v Kosovo (1300)

In Larnaca

Cyprus v Romania

Group 3

In Plovdiv

Bulgaria v Luxembourg (1600)

In Zalaegerszeg, Hungary

Belarus v Northern Ireland

Sunday

League B

Group 2

In Helsinki

Finland v England (1600)

In Piraeus

Greece v Republic of Ireland

Group 3

In Almaty

Kazakhstan v Slovenia (1300)

In Linz

Austria v Norway

League C

Group 4

In Yerevan

Armenia v North Macedonia (1600)

In Torshavn

Faroe Islands v Latvia

League D

Group 1

In Vaduz

Liechtenstein v Gibraltar (1600)

Group 2

In Ta' Qali

Malta v Moldova (1600)

Monday, October 14

League A

In Brussels

Belgium v France

In Udine

Italy v Israel

Group 3

In Munich

Germany v Netherlands

In Zenica

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Hungary

League B

Group 1

In Tbilisi

Georgia v Albania (1600)

In Wroclaw, Poland

Ukraine v Czech Republic

Group 4

In Reykjavik

Iceland v Turkey

In Cardiff

Wales v Montenegro

League C

Group 1

In Baku

Azerbaijan v Slovakia (1600)

In Tallinn

Estonia v Sweden

Tuesday, October 15

League A

Group 1

In Glasgow

Scotland v Portugal

In Warsaw

Poland v Croatia

Group 4

In Cordoba

Spain v Serbia

In St Gallen

Switzerland v Denmark

League C

Group 2

In Kaunas

Lithuania v Romania

In Pristina

Kosovo v Cyprus

Group 3

In Belfast

Northern Ireland v Bulgaria

In Zalaegerszeg, Hungary

Belarus v Luxembourg