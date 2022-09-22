- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Football: UEFA Nations League Result
Muhammad Rameez Published September 22, 2022 | 02:10 AM
Paris, Sept 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :UEFA Nations League result on Wednesday: Group B1In Glasgow, ScotlandScotland 3 (McGinn 70, Dykes 80, 87) Ukraine 0
Recent Stories
‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..
UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..
PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi
TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..
Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..
OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative
More Stories From Sports
-
Tennis: Metz ATP results41 minutes ago
-
RUSADA Refuses to Confirm Reports About Having Proof Against Skater Valieva4 hours ago
-
ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar moves to third position as Babar drops to fourth7 hours ago
-
40,000 youth given training under e-Rozgar program: minister8 hours ago
-
Hockey trials held under PM Youth Talent Hunt program in Mardan8 hours ago
-
The Oval and Lords to host ICC World Test Championship finals8 hours ago
-
PFF using GPS to train national players8 hours ago
-
PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi9 hours ago
-
ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup: Nashra Sundhu replaces Fatima Sana10 hours ago
-
At-home Raducanu survives wobble to reach Korea Open last 1611 hours ago
-
The Oval to host ICC World Test C'ship final 202311 hours ago
-
First-ever participation from Pakistan in Andorra Int'l Open12 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.