Football: UEFA Nations League Results

Published September 09, 2024

Football: UEFA Nations League results

UEFA Nations League results on Sunday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) UEFA Nations League results on Sunday:

League A Group 4

In Copenhagen

Denmark 2 (Gronbaek 36, Poulsen 61) Serbia 0

League C

Group 1

In Kosice

Slovakia 2 (Duda 22-pen, Strelec 26) Azerbaijan 0

Group 3

In Plovdiv

Bulgaria 1 (Despodov 40) Northern Ireland 0

In Luxembourg

Luxembourg 0 Belarus 1 (Gromyko 76)

League D

Group 1

In Gibraltar

Gibraltar 2 (Walker 8, Scanlon 90+7) Liechtenstein 2 (Saglam 53, Hasler 90+14-pen)

Playing later (1845 GMT)

League A

Group 1

In Osijek

Croatia v Poland

In Lisbon

Portugal v Scotland

Group 4

In Geneva

Switzerland v Spain

League C

Group 1

In Solna

Sweden v Estonia

