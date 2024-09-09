Football: UEFA Nations League Results
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) UEFA Nations League results on Sunday:
League A Group 4
In Copenhagen
Denmark 2 (Gronbaek 36, Poulsen 61) Serbia 0
League C
Group 1
In Kosice
Slovakia 2 (Duda 22-pen, Strelec 26) Azerbaijan 0
Group 3
In Plovdiv
Bulgaria 1 (Despodov 40) Northern Ireland 0
In Luxembourg
Luxembourg 0 Belarus 1 (Gromyko 76)
League D
Group 1
In Gibraltar
Gibraltar 2 (Walker 8, Scanlon 90+7) Liechtenstein 2 (Saglam 53, Hasler 90+14-pen)
Playing later (1845 GMT)
League A
Group 1
In Osijek
Croatia v Poland
In Lisbon
Portugal v Scotland
Group 4
In Geneva
Switzerland v Spain
League C
Group 1
In Solna
Sweden v Estonia
