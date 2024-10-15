Football: UEFA Nations League Results
Muhammad Rameez Published October 15, 2024 | 06:34 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) UEFA Nations League results on Tuesday:
League B
Group 1
In Tbilisi
Georgia 0 Albania 1 (Asllani 48)
League C
Group 1
In Baku
Azerbaijan 1 (Bayramov 38) Slovakia 3 (Mammadov 15-og, Haraslin 75, Duris 87)
Playing later (1845 GMT)
League A
In Brussels
Belgium v France
In Udine
Italy v Israel
Group 3
In Munich
Germany v Netherlands
In Zenica
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Hungary
League B
Group 1
In Wroclaw, Poland
Ukraine v Czech Republic
Group 4
In Reykjavik
Iceland v Turkey
In Cardiff
Wales v Montenegro
League C
Group 1
In Tallinn
Estonia v Sweden
