Football: UEFA Nations League results - collated

Muhammad Rameez Published October 15, 2024 | 06:35 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) UEFA Nations League results on Tuesday:

League A

In Brussels

Belgium 1 (Openda 45+3) France 2 (Kolo Muani 35-pen, 62)

In Udine

Italy 4 (Retegui 41-pen, Di Lorenzo 54, 79, Frattesi 72) Israel 1 (Abu Fani 66)

Group 3

In Munich

Germany 1 (Leweling 64) Netherlands 0

In Zenica

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 Hungary 2 (Szoboszlai 38, 50-pen)

League B

Group 1

In Tbilisi

Georgia 0 Albania 1 (Asllani 48)

In Wroclaw, Poland

Ukraine 1 (Dovbyk 53-pen) Czech Republic 1 (Cerv 18)

Group 4

In Reykjavik

Iceland 2 (Oskarsson 3, Gudjohnsen 83) Turkey 4 (Kahveci 62, Calhanoglu 67-pen, Guler 88, Kerem Akturkoglu 90+5)

In Cardiff

Wales 1 (Wilson 36-pen) Montenegro 0

League C

Group 1

In Baku

Azerbaijan 1 (Bayramov 38) Slovakia 3 (Mammadov 15-og, Haraslin 75, Duris 87)

In Tallinn

Estonia 0 Sweden 3 (Nanasi 29, 37, Gyokeres 66)

