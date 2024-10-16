Football: UEFA Nations League tables

UEFA Nations League tables after the end of round four matches on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) UEFA Nations League tables after the end of round four matches on Tuesday:

League A

Group 1

Portugal 4 3 1 0 7 3 10

Croatia 4 2 1 1 7 6 7

Poland 4 1 1 2 7 9 4

Scotland 4 0 1 3 4 7 1

Group 2

Italy 4 3 1 0 11 5 10

France 4 3 0 1 9 5 9

Belgium 4 1 1 2 6 7 4

Israel 4 0 0 4 4 13 0

Group 3

Germany 4 3 1 0 10 3 10 -- qualified

Netherlands 4 1 2 1 8 6 5

Hungary 4 1 2 1 3 6 5

Bosnia-Hercegovina 4 0 1 3 3 9 1

Group 4

Spain 4 3 1 0 8 1 10 -- qualified

Denmark 4 2 1 1 6 3 7

Serbia 4 1 1 2 2 5 4

Switzerland 4 0 1 3 3 10 1

League B

Group 1

Czech Republic 4 2 1 1 7 7 7

Georgia 4 2 0 2 5 3 6

Albania 4 2 0 2 3 4 6

Ukraine 4 1 1 2 5 6 4

Group 2

Greece 4 4 0 0 9 1 12

England 4 3 0 1 8 3 9

Republic of Ireland 4 1 0 3 2 7 3

Finland 4 0 0 4 2 10 0

Group 3

Norway 4 2 1 1 6 6 7

Austria 4 2 1 1 11 4 7

Slovenia 4 2 1 1 5 4 7

Kazakhstan 4 0 1 3 0 8 1

Group 4

Turkey 4 3 1 0 8 3 10

Wales 4 2 2 0 5 3 8

Iceland 4 1 1 2 7 9 4

Montenegro 4 0 0 4 1 6 0

League C

Group 1

Sweden 4 3 1 0 11 3 10

Slovakia 4 3 1 0 8 3 10

Estonia 4 1 0 3 3 8 3

Azerbaijan 4 0 0 4 3 11 0

Group 2

Romania 4 4 0 0 11 2 12

Kosovo 4 3 0 1 9 4 9

Cyprus 4 1 0 3 1 10 3

Lithuania 4 0 0 4 3 8 0

Group 3

Northern Ireland 4 2 1 1 7 1 7

Belarus 4 1 3 0 2 1 6

Bulgaria 4 1 2 1 1 5 5

Luxembourg 4 0 2 2 1 4 2

Group 4

North Macedonia 4 3 1 0 8 1 10

Armenia 4 1 1 2 6 7 4

Latvia 4 1 1 2 3 8 4

Faroe Islands 4 0 3 1 4 5 3

League D

Group 1

Gibraltar 3 1 2 0 3 2 5

San Marino 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

Liechtenstein 3 0 2 1 2 3 2

Group 2

Moldova 3 2 0 1 4 1 6

Malta 3 2 0 1 2 2 6

Andorra 2 0 0 2 0 3 0

Note: Winners and runners-up from the four League A groups qualify for the quarter-finals.