Football: UEFA Nations League Tables
UEFA Nations League tables after the end of round four matches on Tuesday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) UEFA Nations League tables after the end of round four matches on Tuesday:
League A
Group 1
Portugal 4 3 1 0 7 3 10
Croatia 4 2 1 1 7 6 7
Poland 4 1 1 2 7 9 4
Scotland 4 0 1 3 4 7 1
Group 2
Italy 4 3 1 0 11 5 10
France 4 3 0 1 9 5 9
Belgium 4 1 1 2 6 7 4
Israel 4 0 0 4 4 13 0
Group 3
Germany 4 3 1 0 10 3 10 -- qualified
Netherlands 4 1 2 1 8 6 5
Hungary 4 1 2 1 3 6 5
Bosnia-Hercegovina 4 0 1 3 3 9 1
Group 4
Spain 4 3 1 0 8 1 10 -- qualified
Denmark 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
Serbia 4 1 1 2 2 5 4
Switzerland 4 0 1 3 3 10 1
League B
Group 1
Czech Republic 4 2 1 1 7 7 7
Georgia 4 2 0 2 5 3 6
Albania 4 2 0 2 3 4 6
Ukraine 4 1 1 2 5 6 4
Group 2
Greece 4 4 0 0 9 1 12
England 4 3 0 1 8 3 9
Republic of Ireland 4 1 0 3 2 7 3
Finland 4 0 0 4 2 10 0
Group 3
Norway 4 2 1 1 6 6 7
Austria 4 2 1 1 11 4 7
Slovenia 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
Kazakhstan 4 0 1 3 0 8 1
Group 4
Turkey 4 3 1 0 8 3 10
Wales 4 2 2 0 5 3 8
Iceland 4 1 1 2 7 9 4
Montenegro 4 0 0 4 1 6 0
League C
Group 1
Sweden 4 3 1 0 11 3 10
Slovakia 4 3 1 0 8 3 10
Estonia 4 1 0 3 3 8 3
Azerbaijan 4 0 0 4 3 11 0
Group 2
Romania 4 4 0 0 11 2 12
Kosovo 4 3 0 1 9 4 9
Cyprus 4 1 0 3 1 10 3
Lithuania 4 0 0 4 3 8 0
Group 3
Northern Ireland 4 2 1 1 7 1 7
Belarus 4 1 3 0 2 1 6
Bulgaria 4 1 2 1 1 5 5
Luxembourg 4 0 2 2 1 4 2
Group 4
North Macedonia 4 3 1 0 8 1 10
Armenia 4 1 1 2 6 7 4
Latvia 4 1 1 2 3 8 4
Faroe Islands 4 0 3 1 4 5 3
League D
Group 1
Gibraltar 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
San Marino 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Liechtenstein 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
Group 2
Moldova 3 2 0 1 4 1 6
Malta 3 2 0 1 2 2 6
Andorra 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
Note: Winners and runners-up from the four League A groups qualify for the quarter-finals.
