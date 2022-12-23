UrduPoint.com

Football: UEFA Women's Champions League Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 23, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Football: UEFA Women's Champions League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :UEFA Women's Champions League results on Thursday, the sixth and final round of group games: Group B Slavia Prague (CZE) 0 Roma (ITA) 3 (Giacinti 32, Kollmats 37, Linari 49) St Polten (AUT) 2 (Zver 78, Schumacher 85) Wolfsburg (GER) 8 (Lattwein 5, Hegering 38, Huth 40, Pajor 56, Wassmuth 67, Wolter 74, 76, Bremer 85) Playing later Group A (2000GMT) Chelsea (ENG) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Real Madrid (ESP) v Vllaznia (ALB) Played Wednesday Group C Lyon (FRA) 0 Juventus (ITA) 0 Zurich (SUI) 1 (Humm 64-pen) Arsenal (ENG) 9 (Maanum 18, 32, 51, Foord 23, 68, Blackstenius 45+1, 54, Little 71-pen, Iwabuchi 83) Group D Barcelona (ESP) 6 (Oshoala 10, 16, Leon 45+3, Rolfo 47, Torrejon 50, Paredes 69) Rosengard (SWE) 0 Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Buehl 51, 75) Benfica (POR) 0 afpSPORT LISBOA E BENFICA - FUTEBOL

Related Topics

Roma Prague Lyon Leon Ita Barcelona Women Real Madrid PSG Chelsea Arsenal Bayern Juventus

Recent Stories

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment ..

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment dream

50 minutes ago
 US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber S ..

US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber Skills, Training Inadequate - R ..

50 minutes ago
 Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm s ..

Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm sweeps US

1 hour ago
 Stocks mini rally falters

Stocks mini rally falters

1 hour ago
 Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used ..

Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used Against Catalan Leaders in 20 ..

1 hour ago
 Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - ..

Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - Office

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.