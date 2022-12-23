UrduPoint.com

Football: UEFA Women's Champions League Results - Collated

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :UEFA Women's Champions League results on Thursday, the sixth and final round of group games: Group A Chelsea (ENG) 3 (Kerr 42, James 55, 62) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 0 Real Madrid (ESP) 5 (Weir 11, Teresa Abelleira 18, 21-pen, Carla Camacho 78, Paula Partido 83) Vllaznia (ALB) 1 (Doci 5) Group B Slavia Prague (CZE) 0 Roma (ITA) 3 (Giacinti 32, Kollmats 37, Linari 49) St Polten (AUT) 2 (Zver 78, Schumacher 85) Wolfsburg (GER) 8 (Lattwein 5, Hegering 38, Huth 40, Pajor 56, Wassmuth 67, Wolter 74, 76, Bremer 85) Played Wednesday Group C Lyon (FRA) 0 Juventus (ITA) 0 Zurich (SUI) 1 (Humm 64-pen) Arsenal (ENG) 9 (Maanum 18, 32, 51, Foord 23, 68, Blackstenius 45+1, 54, Little 71-pen, Iwabuchi 83) Group DBarcelona (ESP) 6 (Oshoala 10, 16, Leon 45+3, Rolfo 47, Torrejon 50, Paredes 69) Rosengard (SWE) 0Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Buehl 51, 75) Benfica (POR) 0

