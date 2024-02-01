Football: UEFA Women's Champions League Results
Muhammad Rameez Published February 01, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) UEFA Women's Champions League results on Wednesday:
Group B
Lyon (FRA) 2 (Majri 4, Becho 74) Slavia Prague (CZE) 2 (Cerna 9, Gilles 90+1-og)
Brann (NOR) 2 (Kielland 20, Eikland 90+1) St Polten (AUT) 1 (Trembleau 7)
Playing later
Group A
Barcelona (ESP) v Benfica (POR), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Rosengard (SWE) (both 2000 GMT)
Played Tuesday
Group C
Ajax (NED) 2 (T.
Hoekstra 45, Kramzar 84-og) Roma (ITA) 1 (Bartoli 32)
Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Gwinn 36, Lohmann 75) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 2 (Chawinga 73, Stanway 88-og)
Group D
Paris FC (FRA) 0 Chelsea (ENG) 4 (Kirby 10, Fishel 37, Reiten 74, Mjelde 79)
Real Madrid (ESP) 0 Haecken (SWE) 1 (Kafaji 63)
Recent Stories
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets
Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM
Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord
FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments
PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46
ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid
Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO
Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions of dollars & decades to revers ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Iran survive penalty drama to book Asian Cup clash with Japan5 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results5 minutes ago
-
Roque fires Barca to narrow win over Osasuna6 minutes ago
-
Football: Asian Cup results16 minutes ago
-
Man Utd boss Ten Hag adamant Rashford 'case closed'3 hours ago
-
Formula One rejects Andretti's bid to join4 hours ago
-
Govt Girls Degree College, Kotri to participate in 6th Sindh College Games 20245 hours ago
-
Bahria Club face Arambagh in grand finale of 7th Commissioner Cup basketball tournament5 hours ago
-
Caretaker Sports Minister for Punjab Wahab Riaz taking steps for players development, sports promoti ..5 hours ago
-
'Confident kid' Crowley backed to steer Irish in post-Sexton era7 hours ago
-
Lahore, Karachi declared joint champions of National Women’s T20 Tournament9 hours ago
-
Pope reaches new heights, Babar at 5th position in Test batter rankings9 hours ago