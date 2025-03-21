Football: Wataru Endo keeping spirits high as Japan eye World Cup glory

SAITAMA Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Cruising to 2026 World Cup qualification after a home win over Bahrain on Thursday, Japan captain Wataru Endo reveled in the momentary euphoria, only too aware of how special the team's upcoming journey could turn out to be.

"As I said upon being appointed the new captain, our present target has been to win the World Cup," Endo, who in June 2023 officially took the armband previously worn by Maya Yoshida, said to the near-60,000 crowd at Saitama Stadium.

"We won't be resting on our laurels, will get good preparation first for the Saudi Arabia game (on Tuesday) and make the best start possible toward the World Cup."

Comeback wins over previous champions Germany and Spain saw Japan reach the last 16 at the 2022 Qatar World Cup as shock group-stage winners before they went out on penalties to Croatia, leaving the Samurai Blue still without a quarterfinal appearance at the tournament.

Manager Hajime Moriyasu extended his deal in late December 2022 "with a belief nothing is impossible for Japan," and players including Ko Itakura and Hidemasa Morita subsequently clarified what that exactly meant when they stated their target was to win the World Cup. Two years on, Japan fans' belief is building.

"We have players who naturally target winning the World Cup, who think getting a win or making the finals is merely a start. I'm the same," Endo told the media. "I've reiterated that (to the crowd) as I wanted to share with all the fans what we're aiming for."

Japan football fans know the danger of looking too far ahead. Their star-studded side in 2006 led by Hidetoshi Nakata went out in the group stage in Germany, and another hopeful contender in 2014 centered around Keisuke Honda, who publicly voiced aspirations of a win in the final, also exited at the same stage in Brazil.

In 38-year-old Yuto Nagatomo, who also did not shy away from echoing Honda's target back then, Endo and his teammates have a player on whom they can always rely on to correct their paths.

"We look increasingly polished. I believe we've upped our level significantly, tactically as well as in terms of individual quality and mentality," said the full-back, who is yet to play in the final qualifiers as he looks to make his fifth straight World Cup appearance.

"But I have experienced in Brazil that being over-confident and arrogant can lead to a collapse, and that's the dangerous part. I'll be doing my job to ensure everyone is not caught off guard."

Even without the ball, the 32-year-old Endo is fulfilling his role as his team's senior figure, patting Takefusa Kubo's head to jokingly scold him after the attacker threw his shirt celebrating his late goal that earned him a yellow card against Bahrain.

For runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool, Endo's role has been limited to late cameos under new manager Arne Slot, though more minutes are starting to come his way when they look to protect leads and see games out.

After becoming the king of one-on-one duels in Germany with Stuttgart before playing a vital role in a drastically changed midfield under Jurgen Klopp in his first season in England, it is a big reduction in playing time, though not a concern to Endo.

"I think being at Liverpool is everything," he said after the Bahrain game. "I believe the intensity from daily training and that gap in level directly impacts my performance in these games."

"I do extra training while not getting much playing time, but I am currently getting everything I need at Liverpool. That is the reason why I've been managing to continuously produce high-level performances in tough final-round (World Cup) qualifiers. Although I'm not satisfied, I can feel I'm developing."

As he continues to propel the national side toward the ultimate goal, Endo is confident he can go into the 2026 tournament to be cohosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States staying true to his beliefs, and learning from world-class teammates at Liverpool.

"I have to," he said. "It certainly would be best to go into the World Cup having had plenty of playing opportunities, but there will still be some things I can do if that's not the case and I'll try my best to find them."

"We (at Liverpool) have players with a mentality that it is normal to win, in a positive way, not getting carried away each time. They have clear targets and build toward it, which I feel is very similar to this Japan team...Liverpool always produce results whoever gets picked to play, and so do our national team."