Football: Women's Champions League Final Result
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 03, 2023 | 11:10 PM
Women's Champions League result on Saturday
Eindhoven, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Women's Champions League result on Saturday: FinalBarcelona (ESP) 3 (Guijarro 48, 50, Rolfo 70) Wolfsburg (GER) 2 (Pajor 3, Popp 37)
