Women's UEFA Champions League last 16, second leg results on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Women's UEFA Champions League last 16, second leg results on Wednesday: Last 16, second legs At Monza, Italy Atletico Madrid (ESP) 1 (Laurent 90+3) Chelsea (ENG) 1 (Mjelde 77-pen) Chelsea win 3-1 on aggregate At Gyor, Hungary ISK (NOR) 0 Wolfsburg (GER) 2 (Gasudal og-43 Syrstad Engen 45) Wolfsburg win 4-0 on aggregate At Brondby, DenmarkBrondby (DEN) 1 (Christiansen 11) Lyon (FRA) 3 (Parris 32, Malard 42, Renard pen-50)Lyon win 5-1 on aggregate