Results from the eighth day of the Women's World Cup in France on Friday

Results from the eighth day of the Women's World Cup in France on Friday:

Group D
At Rennes
Japan 2 (Iwabuchi 23, Sugasawa 37-pen)
Scotland 1 (Clelland 88)

Playing later (all times GMT)
Group C
At Reims (1600)
Jamaica v Italy

Group D
At Le Havre (1900)
England v Argentina