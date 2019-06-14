Women's World Cup group tables after Friday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Women's World Cup group tables after Friday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Group A France 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 - qualified Norway 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 Nigeria 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 South Korea 2 0 0 2 0 6 0 Group B Germany 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 - qualified Spain 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 China 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 South Africa 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 Group C Brazil 2 1 0 1 5 3 3 Italy 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Australia 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 Jamaica 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Group D Japan 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 England 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Argentina 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Scotland 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 Group E Canada 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Cameroon 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Group F USA 1 1 0 0 13 0 3 Sweden 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Chile 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Thailand 1 0 0 1 0 13 0 afp