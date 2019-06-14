UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Women's World Cup Tables

Muhammad Rameez 15 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 09:24 PM

Football: Women's World Cup tables

Women's World Cup group tables after Friday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Women's World Cup group tables after Friday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Group A France 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 - qualified Norway 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 Nigeria 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 South Korea 2 0 0 2 0 6 0 Group B Germany 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 - qualified Spain 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 China 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 South Africa 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 Group C Brazil 2 1 0 1 5 3 3 Italy 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Australia 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 Jamaica 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Group D Japan 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 England 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Argentina 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Scotland 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 Group E Canada 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Cameroon 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Group F USA 1 1 0 0 13 0 3 Sweden 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Chile 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Thailand 1 0 0 1 0 13 0 afp

Related Topics

USA World Thailand Australia China Canada France Norway Germany Argentina Spain Italy Brazil Japan Jamaica South Africa South Korea Chile Sweden Cameroon Nigeria Netherlands New Zealand

Recent Stories

Faryal Talpur remanded to NAB custody for 9 days

14 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Star ..

21 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) clarifies news item regarding p ..

21 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

33 minutes ago

Myanmar doctor-turned-model hits back at ban over ..

21 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.