Football: World Cup Results

Muhammad Rameez Published November 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Football: World Cup results

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :World Cup results on Tuesday: Group C Argentina 1 (Messi 10-pen) Saudi Arabia 2 (Al-Shehri 48, Al-Dawsari 53) Playing later Group C Mexico v Poland (1600 GMT) Group DDenmark v Tunisia (1300)France v Australia (1900)

