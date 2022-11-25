- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Football: World Cup Results
Muhammad Rameez Published November 25, 2022 | 06:56 PM
World Cup results on Thursday
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :World Cup results on Thursday: Group B Wales 0 Iran 2 (Cheshmi 90+8, Rezaeian 90+11) Playing later Group B England v USA (1900 GMT) Group AQatar v Senengal (1300 GMT)Netherlands v Ecuador (1600 GMT)
Recent Stories
Campaigns against dengue, polio reviewed
8th Intl Mountain Film Festival starts tomorrow
Roscosmos Delays Spacewalk of Russian Cosmonauts on ISS Due to Spacesuit Problem
President lauds cricket team's performance in T20 WC
Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate to 16% to curtail inflation
Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season of 2023
More Stories From Sports
-
Newage/MP, FG /Din Polo book berths in Aibak Polo Cup main final17 minutes ago
-
Launching ceremony of Pakistan Trekking Guide held37 minutes ago
-
President lauds cricket team's performance in T20 WC43 minutes ago
-
Raima Khan wins Inter-Departmental Chess Championship3 hours ago
-
Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season of 20233 hours ago
-
Iran team sing national anthem at World Cup3 hours ago
-
Sharjeel wins 34th KP Snooker and Billiard Men Championship3 hours ago
-
Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced6 hours ago
-
History for Ronaldo as Brazil win World Cup opener8 hours ago
-
Lyon revive Women's Champions League defence10 hours ago
-
Brazil grinds to halt as World Cup party starts10 hours ago
-
World Cup history for Ronaldo, Neymar injury scare after Brazil win10 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.