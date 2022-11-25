UrduPoint.com

Football: World Cup Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 25, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :World Cup results on Thursday: Group B Wales 0 Iran 2 (Cheshmi 90+8, Rezaeian 90+11) Playing later Group B England v USA (1900 GMT) Group AQatar v Senegal (1300 GMT)Netherlands v Ecuador (1600 GMT)

USA World Iran Wales Ecuador Senegal Netherlands

