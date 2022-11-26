- Home
Football: World Cup Results
Muhammad Rameez Published November 26, 2022 | 08:34 PM
World Cup results on Saturday
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :World Cup results on Saturday: Group D Tunisia 0 Australia 1 (Duke 23) Playing later France v Denmark (1600 GMT) Group CPoland v Saudi Arabia (1300 GMT)Argentina v Mexico (1900 GMT)
