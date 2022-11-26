UrduPoint.com

Football: World Cup Results

Muhammad Rameez Published November 26, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Football: World Cup results

World Cup results on Saturday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :World Cup results on Saturday: Group D Tunisia 0 Australia 1 (Duke 23) Playing later France v Denmark (1600 GMT) Group CPoland v Saudi Arabia (1300 GMT)Argentina v Mexico (1900 GMT)

Related Topics

World Australia France Argentina Tunisia Saudi Arabia Mexico Denmark

Recent Stories

Russian Defense Ministry Sounds Alarm Over US Rese ..

Russian Defense Ministry Sounds Alarm Over US Research That Amplified Omicron Le ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Greenlights Plan to Create Permafrost Monit ..

Russia Greenlights Plan to Create Permafrost Monitoring System

2 minutes ago
 France v Denmark World Cup starting line-ups

France v Denmark World Cup starting line-ups

5 minutes ago
 Brazil's Richarlison thrives in World Cup spotligh ..

Brazil's Richarlison thrives in World Cup spotlight

5 minutes ago
 Seven-days anti-polio campaign launched in ICT

Seven-days anti-polio campaign launched in ICT

36 minutes ago
 Prime Minister briefed on Turkish tourism industry ..

Prime Minister briefed on Turkish tourism industry, prospects of tourism coopera ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.