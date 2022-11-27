- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Football: World Cup Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 27, 2022 | 05:30 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :World Cup results on Sunday: Group E Japan 0 Costa Rica 1 (Fuller 81) Playing later Spain v Germany (1900 GMT) Group FBelgium v Morocco (1300 GMT)Croatia v Canada (1600 GMT)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022
Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark
PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah
Demand of fish increases as winter approaches
Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Belgium v Morocco World Cup starting line-ups11 minutes ago
-
Foden clamour puts Southgate under pressure at World Cup51 minutes ago
-
Hundreds of Pakistani students, expats contributing to make FIFA 2022 'a big success'3 hours ago
-
Argentina Beats Mexico in Group C World Cup Match15 hours ago
-
Football: World Cup results - 1st update15 hours ago
-
Mbappe shows France attack well equipped without Benzema15 hours ago
-
Denmark draw hope from Euro 2020 despite slow World Cup start15 hours ago
-
Auger-Aliassime leads Canada into Davis Cup final against Australia15 hours ago
-
Tennis: Davis Cup Finals results - collated16 hours ago
-
Mbappe makes the difference to fire France into World Cup last 1616 hours ago
-
'We have the quality', says Flick ahead of Spain World Cup clash17 hours ago
-
Wales boss Pivac defiant despite gathering stormclouds over future17 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.