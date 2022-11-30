- Home
Football: World Cup Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 30, 2022 | 01:04 AM
World Cup results on Tuesday
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :World Cup results on Tuesday: Group A Ecuador 1 (Caicedo 67) Senegal 2 (Ismaila 44-pen, Koulibaly 70) Netherlands 2 (Gakpo 26, De Jong 49) Qatar 0 Playing later (both 1900 GMT) Group BIran v USAWales v England
