Football: World Cup results

Muhammad Rameez Published November 30, 2022 | 11:28 PM

World Cup results on Wednesday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :World Cup results on Wednesday: Group D Australia 1 (Leckie 60) Denmark 0 Tunisia 1 (Khazri 58) France 0 Playing later (1900 GMT)Group CPoland v Argentina, Saudi Arabia v Mexico

