World Cup results on Tuesday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :World Cup results on Tuesday: Group C Argentina 1 (Messi 10-pen) Saudi Arabia 2 (Al-Shehri 48, Al-Dawsari 53) Group D Denmark 0 Tunisia 0 Playing later Group C Mexico v Poland (1600 GMT) Group DFrance v Australia (1900)afp