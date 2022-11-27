- Home
Football: World Cup Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Rameez Published November 27, 2022 | 02:10 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :World Cup results on Saturday: Group C Poland 2 (Zielinski 39, Lewandowski 82) Saudi Arabia 0 Playing later Argentina v Mexico (1900 GMT) Group DTunisia 0 Australia 1 (Duke 23)France 2 (Mbappe 61, 86) Denmark 1 (Christensen 68)
