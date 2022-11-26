- Home
Football: World Cup Results - Collated
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 26, 2022 | 02:10 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :World Cup results on Friday: Group A Qatar 1 (Muntari 78) Senegal 3 (Dia 41, Diedhiou 48, Dieng 84) Netherlands 1 (Gakpo 6) Ecuador 1 (Valencia 49) Group BWales 0 Iran 2 (Cheshmi 90+8, Rezaeian 90+11)England 0 USA 0
