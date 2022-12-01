- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Football: World Cup Results - Collated
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 01, 2022 | 08:50 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :World Cup results on Wednesday: Group D Australia 1 (Leckie 60) Denmark 0 Tunisia 1 (Khazri 58) France 0 Group CPoland 0 Argentina 2 (Mac Allister 46, Alvarez 67)Saudi Arabia 1 (Al-Dawsari 90+5) Mexico 2 (Martin 47, Chavez 52)
Recent Stories
Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident
Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach last 16
US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflation Despite Tighter Policy - Fed ..
Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sovereignty Bond - Finance Dept.
Biden Says Senate Must Act Urgently to Avert Rail Strike After House Passes Reso ..
National Assembly sub-committee formed to evaluate DRAP performance
More Stories From Sports
-
Messi misses penalty but Argentina advance at World Cup9 minutes ago
-
World Athletics Working Group to Recommend Reinstating RusAF Membership in March 20237 hours ago
-
Kenya escapes ban as World Athletics hails government's financial pledge8 hours ago
-
Tunisia go out with heads held high says matchwinner Khazri8 hours ago
-
Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach last 169 hours ago
-
Former Italian cycling champion Rebellin killed in road accident9 hours ago
-
Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka clinch thriller to level ODI series9 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka v Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores10 hours ago
-
Poland v Argentina World Cup starting line-ups10 hours ago
-
Football: World Cup results10 hours ago
-
World Athletics Working Group Recommends Reinstating RusAF Membership in March 202311 hours ago
-
Australia make one change in bid to reach World Cup knockouts13 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.