Footballer Hajra Khan Makes Three Consecutive World Records

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 10:40 AM

Footballer Hajra Khan makes three consecutive world records

She participated in the world's longest football of 69 hours in Lyon, France

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) Hajra Khan, the captain of the Pakistani football team, has made yet another world record by playing for straight 69 hours in the French city of Lyon.

Footballers Hajra Khan, Abiha Haider, Khadija Kazmi and Saba Dawood Lakho participated in the game organised by Equal Playing Field (EPF) on the sidelines of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

The EPF Initiative was aimed including girls from all over the world to celebrate the sport and giving them the opportunity.

With this new record, Hajra Khan has managed to achieve three football-related Guinness world records in the past year.

She earlier made a world record for playing in a football match at the lowest altitude in the history of the game at the Dead Sea in Jordan.

She went on to set two more world records this year in Lyon as she played in an inclusive match which involved over 51 nationalities whilst the previous world record was held by a match that involved 30 nationalities.

And finally, she participated in the world's longest football match that lasted for three and a half hours consecutively where she ended up scoring four goals.

That makes it three Guinness world records for this Pakistani sportswoman.

Super proud of Hajra for her achievements!

