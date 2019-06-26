UrduPoint.com
Footballer Held Without Bail Over Fatal Mexico Crash

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Mexico international youth footballer Joao Maleck was remanded in custody for six months Tuesday after being charged with culpable homicide for a car crash that killed a newlywed couple.

A judge in Maleck's native Guadalajara denied bail for the footballer -- a striker for Spanish second-division club Sevilla Atletico -- after ruling he posed a flight risk.

Prosecutors say Maleck, 20, was speeding and driving under the influence when his Ford Mustang rammed into a compact car in Guadalajara Sunday morning, killing both people inside.

The victims -- 33-year-old Alejandro Castro and 26-year-old Fernanda Pena -- had married the day before, and were on their way to a makeup appointment for their reception later that day, relatives said.

"They had driven two blocks from home when the accident occurred," Haydee Martinez, Castro's cousin, told journalists.

Maleck is the son of retired French-Cameroonian footballer Jean-Claude Maleck, who played in Guadalajara -- Mexico's second city -- for Tecos FC in the 1990s.

Born in Mexico, Maleck, who also has French and Cameroonian nationality, has played for the past five years in Europe.

