Footballer Junaid Afridi was shot dead

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Renowned athlete and footballer Mohammad Junaid Khan Afridi was killed while his brother sustained injuries in a shooting incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Jamrud on Friday, a private news channel reported.

Junaid's father told that his son was returning from a football match when he came under attack.

In his professional career, Junaid played in the National Football Championship and also took part in an international 'foot ball' tournament in the UAE.