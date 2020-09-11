UrduPoint.com
Footballer Junaid Afridi Was Shot Dead

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:09 PM

Footballer Junaid Afridi was shot dead

Renowned athlete and footballer Mohammad Junaid Khan Afridi was killed while his brother sustained injuries in a shooting incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Jamrud on Friday, a private news channel reported

Junaid's father told that his son was returning from a football match when he came under attack.

In his professional career, Junaid played in the National Football Championship and also took part in an international 'foot ball' tournament in the UAE.

